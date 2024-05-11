Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 11 said that not only are individuals bearing the brunt of TMC's actions in Bengal seeking refuge in Assam, but industries are also making the move.

Sarma said that the attractiveness of Assam as an investment destination, citing favorable policies and a proactive administration as key factors. He noted that several industries are increasingly showing interest in relocating to Assam, seeking stability and growth opportunities.



In Assam, efforts to facilitate industrial growth have been accompanied by infrastructural development and policy reforms aimed at streamlining processes and enhancing ease of doing business.