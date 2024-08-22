Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on August 22 laid the foundation for several key infrastructural and educational projects, reaffirming his commitment towards the holistic development of Cachar district.

The initiatives, ranging from enhancing connectivity to bolstering educational facilities, reflect the state government’s determination to improve the quality of life for the residents of Cachar.

During his visit, CM Sarma performed the "Bhumi Pujan" for a new Model Degree College in Barjhalanga, under the Dholai constituency.

The college, established under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), will cover an area of 7,861 square meters and feature 33 classrooms and 5 laboratories. The project, expected to be completed by August 2026, aims to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education in the region.

The event saw the presence of Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, MPs Parimal Suklabaidya and Kripanath Mallah, among other dignitaries.

Furthering his vision for community development, CM Sarma inaugurated 10 Jagannath Community and Skill Centres across various tea estates, including Paloi TE, West Jalenga TE, and Maniarkhal TE, with each center representing an investment of Rs. 1.5 crore to empower local communities by providing skill development opportunities.

Dr. Sarma also inaugurated three Piped Water Supply Schemes at Gandhinagar, Choto Salganga FV, and Chandrapur, with a total investment of Rs 3.63 crore. These schemes are part of a broader initiative to ensure access to clean drinking water for all residents.

In a bid to improve early childhood education and nutrition, Sarma laid the foundation for 42 model Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) at a cost of Rs 10 crore. These centers will play a crucial role in strengthening the district's social infrastructure.

Earlier, CM Himanta, who is on a 3-day visit to Barak valley reached Silchar and laid the foundation stone for an RCC Bridge over the Barak River at Silghat on the Baskandi-Silghat Road. The 340-meter bridge, estimated to cost Rs 87 crore, will connect Sonai with Lakhipur Town, drastically reducing travel time and facilitating easier trade and transportation of agricultural products in the region. "This bridge heralds a new era of progress, prosperity, and pace in Cachar district," Dr. Sarma remarked during the ceremony.

He also announced plans to upgrade Dholai PHC into a 50-bedded hospital, construct a new hospital at Udarbond, and build a mini stadium with a budget of Rs 10 crore. Additionally, 5,000 eligible individuals will soon receive ration cards under the Orunodoi scheme, furthering the government’s mission to uplift the underprivileged.

Later, he visited the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, where he inaugurated a new building equipped with PET-CT, GAMMA CAMERA, and LINAC facilities.

In his speech, Dr. Sarma expressed his admiration for the hospital's work, stating, "Today I feel fortunate to have visited the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre and dedicated its services like Nuclear Medicine Facility and Nuclear Accelerator to the service of the people. This hospital is doing a remarkable job, and I hope it continues to serve the poor and needy, bringing back their smiles. I assure you that the government will extend all possible support to empower this institution to serve those afflicted with the disease."