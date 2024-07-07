Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma undertook an assessment of relief operations on Sunday, visiting multiple relief camps in Kamrup district as the state grapples with severe flooding. At each location, Sarma interacted with displaced residents and inspected the facilities provided.

"The safety and hygiene of flood relief camps is our priority. My team is reaching out to all people staying here to gather real-time feedback", posted on X.

Accompanied by local officials, Sarma first visited the relief camp at Amrit Chandra Thakuria Commerce College in Palashbari, where 28 flood-affected individuals have found shelter. During his visit, CM Sarma interacted with displaced families and assured them of new housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to replace their damaged homes.

Later, at the LP School in Nahira, Sarma met with more displaced residents, overseeing the provisions and instructing the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup to cater specifically to the needs of children and the elderly. His visit to Nahira Guimara Regional High School further underscored his hands-on approach, as he engaged with 236 individuals temporarily housed there and reiterated directives for adequate provisioning and care.

"The state government is fully committed to managing the flood situation effectively," assured Sarma, acknowledging the severity of the crisis that has affected 23,96,648 people across 107 revenue circles and 3,535 villages in 29 districts. Numerous rivers, including the Brahmaputra and its tributaries like the Burhidihing and Dikhou, continue to flow above danger levels, exacerbating the inundation in several regions.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre at Borjhar has issued a 'watch' notification, anticipating heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Cachar, and Karimganj districts.