Assam's chief minister paid a late-night visit to the flyover construction site in Guwahati's Maligaon area on August 23 to assess the ongoing work.

Taking to his official X handle (Twitter), CM Sarma wrote, "At around 11:30 pm, HCM Dr @himantabiswa visited the soon-to-be inaugurated flyover at Maligaon and interacted with the workers on site. The longest flyover in Assam will be open to the public from 30th August, 2023."

At around 11:30 pm , HCM Dr @himantabiswa visited the soon-to-be inaugurated flyover at Maligaon and interacted with the workers on site.



The longest flyover in Assam will be open to the public from 30th August, 2023. pic.twitter.com/n3hARoiVxI — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 23, 2023

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati's Maligaon flyover to be inaugurated on 'Raksha Bandhan'



The 2.6km four-lane flyover connecting Maligaon Charilali to Kamakhya Temple Road tri-junction and towards Pandu will be inaugurated on August 30, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma informed that a total of Rs 420 crore has been spent on the construction of the bridge.

Previously, the Assam Chief Minister had visited the construction site to assess progress and ensure timely completion.

The construction of the Maligaon Flyover has been plagued with challenges, including traffic snarls and accidents. A few months back, two people were injured when an iron shuttering slab fell on their vehicle while passing underneath the under-construction flyover.