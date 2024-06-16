Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted an on-site inspection of several ongoing infrastructure projects in Guwahati on June 16. The Chief Minister visited the construction sites of the New Commissioner of Police (CP) Office at Khanapara, the New Auditorium in Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra, and the New District Commissioner Office in the Rupnagar area.

During his visit to the Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra campus, Sarma took stock of the progress on the construction of a 5,000-seat auditorium and an 800-seat auditorium. "It is about constructing a 5,000 sitting capacity, a nice model auditorium. I have inspected that. The second project was an 800 sitting-capacity auditorium. That also I inspected," he stated.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work and revealed that all these projects are scheduled for inauguration by April 2025. "We are also constructing the District Commissioner's Office. I have seen all the projects today, and these projects will be inaugurated by April 2025. We are inspecting it routinely," Sarma said.

In addition to the infrastructure projects in Guwahati, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed New Judicial Court Building at Bishnu Nagar in the Sivasagar district on June 15.

During the inaugural ceremony, Sarma highlighted the paradigm shift in the judicial system under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He mentioned that the BJP government has introduced laws based on Indian justice, departing from the old laws of British colonial rule.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister stated that the re-election of five assembly constituencies in the state and panchayat elections would be held according to the Election Commission's schedule.