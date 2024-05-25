Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced significant reforms aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the state's police force, on May 25.

Stressing the importance of modernising the Battalions, Sarma emphasised their pivotal role within the policing ecosystem. He exalted the need to implement better housing and assured promotional avenues for the staff.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam chief minister said, “Our Battalions are at the core of our policing ecosystem and modernising them is a key focus area of our Government. Apart from enhanced budgetary support and amenities, better housing and assured promotional avenues have also been implemented.”

The reforms, outlined by the Assam CM include a focus on bolstering budgetary support and improving amenities. Meanwhile, administrative and functional reforms are also underway, with the sanctioned creation of multiple posts and the addition of 100 non-gazetted positions.

In a bid to address housing needs, the government will construct 10,000 new 2 BHK houses in the fiscal year 2024-25, along with an additional 2,000 houses in the current financial year. These initiatives aim to provide better living conditions for police personnel.

Furthermore, welfare initiatives such as increased ration money and the assurance of three rank promotions have been introduced to support the overall well-being of the police force.

These reforms signify the government’s effort to modernise and uplift the Battalions, thereby enhancing the operational efficiency of the state's policing system.