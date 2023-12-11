Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, where he invited him to visit the state and inaugurate a slew of projects.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma shared details of his meeting with the PM. During his meeting, the Assam CM extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit Assam and lay the foundation and also inaugurate a slew of projects. Here, PM Modi has been invited to lay the foundation stone of the Kamakhya corridor project. PM Modi has also been invited to inaugurate the Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation of the Sivasagar Medical College. Apart from these, PM Modi was also asked to dedicate the grand statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan at Jorhat.

Apart from this, CM Sarma also said that he took counsel from PM Modi on organizing the Assam Business Summit in 2024. the Assam CM said that their aim is to establish it as a platform to attract private investment and accelerate Assam's economic growth.

"I had the privilege to call upon Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji today. Shared Assam's immense gratitude for his continuous guidance & leadership and briefed him on the ongoing pro-people programs during our interaction," said CM Sarma about his meeting with the Prime Minister.