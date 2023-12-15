Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended invitations to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Assam in the month of February next year.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi today, CM Sarma said that he has extended invitations to both the President and Prime Minister to visit Assam separately. While the President has been invited to attend the Karbi Youth Festival, PM Modi has been invited to lay the foundation of several development projects.

"I have extended an invitation to the honourable President in the month of February. She has been invited to attend the Karbi Youth Festival. At the same time, I have also extended invitation to the Prime Minister to lay the foundation stone for development projects. And I hope that both the Prime Minister and the President will visit Assam in February and they shall Assam one step forward in the journey of development," he said.

The Assam Chief Minister today concluded his five day trip to New Delhi where he met several union ministers including PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.