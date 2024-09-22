Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah on September 22 criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and called him a "fake patriot" for allegedly evading questions regarding the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

Borah expressed his frustration over the Chief Minister's reluctance to address critical issues arising from the recommendations of the Biplab Kumar Sharma Committee. "I asked the Chief Minister about the implementation of Clause 6, but he told us to ask and consult senior leaders of the old political parties instead," Borah said.

Borah said that Sarma's actions are an attempt to distract from his family's alleged corruption. He questioned the government's commitment to the Clause 6 recommendations, particularly regarding the formation of an upper house and the status of ten specific recommendations. "Out of 67 recommendations, he claims that 57 were approved. But what about the remaining ten? What decisions have been made about seat reservations in Lok Sabha and Assembly?" he questioned.

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Borah also highlighted concerns over the treatment of suspected foreigners in Assam asking the Chief Minister to clarify whether any discussions had taken place with Bangladesh on this matter. "Every time we raise these questions, he deflects by saying we should speak to old political leaders. We are the new leaders from the old party and we have the right to seek answers," he said.

"Unless he addresses these questions, we will keep asking them openly," Borah said.