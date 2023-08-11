Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has rebuked Rahul Gandhi's proposal for using the Indian Army to restore peace in Manipur. In response to Gandhi's suggestion that the army could halt the turmoil in Manipur within two days, Himanta Biswa Sarma argued that the solution to the state's predicament should emerge from compassion, not force.

"Is this his prescription? How can he say that? Army will not be able to solve anything. They will only be able to quieten for the time being and bring temporary peace," Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized, countering Rahul Gandhi's assertion.

The Chief Minister recalled a similar scenario in Aizawl, where the Indian Air Force's intervention led to temporary respite in violence. He questioned whether Rahul Gandhi's proposition implies opening fire on civilians, underscoring the importance of addressing the situation through non-violent means.

"They demanded that PM Modi should speak on Manipur. But when PM Modi started speaking, they walked out. They exposed their design and that their intention had nothing to do with Manipur. They just wanted to disrupt Parliament. PM Modi has spoken from his heart. He spoke about Manipur, about the northeast. We are immensely happy," Assam CM remarked, referring to the recent disruption during PM Modi's speech.

Rahul Gandhi had suggested that the Indian Army could quell the turmoil in Manipur but claimed they weren't being deployed. He clarified that he wasn't advocating for military intervention but highlighting the Central government's multiple tools to alleviate the situation, which were being underutilized.

Gandhi also voiced concern over the deep divide between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur. He shared an alarming instance where Kuki members were unwelcome even in the security teams of Meitei areas. This stark division compelled him to emphasize the necessity of a heartfelt solution, not a violent one.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's assertion, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the importance of seeking a solution that emanates from compassion rather than relying on force. "Solution has to come from the heart not from bullets,"Himan Biswa Sarma said.