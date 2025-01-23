Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Japan’s State Minister of Justice, Komura Masahiro during his trip to the East Asian country and underlined the state government's plan to establish an industrial park specifically aimed at attracting Japanese companies.

As a whole, the meeting focused on enhancing the bilateral relationship between India and Japan, emphasising shared values and cultural ties that unite the two nations.

Taking to his microblogging site X, the Assam chief minister stated, "It was a privilege to meet H.E. Mr. Komura Masahiro, Japan’s State Minister of Justice. We had an insightful conversation on the shared values and ethos that tie India and Japan, and particularly how ideals of Buddha form a spiritual bridge between our two societies."

It was a privilege to meet H.E. Mr. Komura Masahiro, Japan’s State Minister of Justice.



We had an insightful conversation on the shared values and ethos that tie India and Japan, and particularly how ideals of Buddha form a spiritual bridge between our two societies.



During my… pic.twitter.com/3vAdtQsPNk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2025

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sarma underlined the Assam government's plan to establish an industrial park specifically aimed at attracting Japanese companies.

The initiative aims economic growth and a conducive environment for international business collaborations.

He also pointed the potential of Assam’s talented youth in meeting the growing demand for skilled workforce in Japan. "We also spoke at length at how talented youths from Assam can help bridge the demand for skilled workforce in Japan, through ongoing programs between our countries," CM Sarma added.