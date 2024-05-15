Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) – Congress alliance saying that they cheated the people of Jharkhand.

Speaking to the people at Hazaribagh LS, the Assam chief minister also said that the same led to halted development in the state.

Furthermore, Himanta also took a jibe at Congress saying that the party does not want to see the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cross 400 seats, however if PM Modi wins with a majority of less then 400, Congress would be satisfied.

He underscored the importance of CBI and ED in the country and said, “Jharkhand is leading in terms of corruption. Many raids have revealed this trend. Who did all the claimed money belong to? It belonged to the citizens of the state. If PM Modi wins 400 seats, the trend will end and Jharkhand will be corruption free. ED and CBI is very important to put an end to illegal corruption practices.”