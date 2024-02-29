Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shed light on the inclusive culture within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contrasting it with his previous experience in the Indian National Congress. Speaking from the BJP office in Guwahati on February 29, Sarma stated the unity and egalitarian ethos that defines the BJP.

"For a BJP Karyakarta, dining together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not just a possibility, it's a reality," stated Sarma, stating the accessibility and equality inherent in the BJP's approach to governance and party dynamics. Reflecting on his 22 years in the Congress, Sarma remarked on the stark difference in the treatment of party members, particularly regarding interactions with top leadership.

"In the Congress, the prospect of having dinner with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi together was beyond imagination," Sarma remarked, highlighting the hierarchical nature of the Congress party structure. In contrast, he lauded the BJP's commitment to treating all members as equals, regardless of their position or stature.

Sarma reiterated the BJP's unwavering dedication to serving the people and maintaining a culture of inclusivity. "We must always work for the betterment of the people," he emphasized, reaffirming the BJP's ethos of prioritizing public service above all else.

Drawing on personal anecdotes, Sarma recounted instances where the BJP's egalitarian principles were exemplified. "During a national conference in Odisha, amidst esteemed leaders like Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, there was no distinction between ministers and karyakartas," Sarma recalled. "We all dined together, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi among us, embodying the essence of BJP's culture."

Sarma stated that the BJP's culture and traditions remain steadfast, even as time evolves. "In BJP, everybody is treated the same," he affirmed, underscoring the party's commitment to fostering a sense of belonging and unity among its members.