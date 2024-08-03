Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today a significant increase in tourist arrivals in the state, particularly in Kaziranga National Park, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent overnight stay at the World Heritage Site.

The influx of visitors has been notable, reflecting the positive impact of the Prime Minister's high-profile visit. To capitalize on this momentum and further boost tourism, the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a new five-star property in Kaziranga.

This luxury development aims to offer a world-class experience to tourists, enhancing their stay and encouraging longer visits to Assam. The new property is expected to significantly contribute to the region’s tourism sector by providing premium accommodations and services.

Assam is poised to become a global electronics powerhouse with the establishment of a major semiconductor facility, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In a significant announcement, Sarma revealed that the Bhumi Pujan for the Tata Semiconductor plant in Jagiroad took place today.

The Rs 27,000 crore project is anticipated to create over 27,000 jobs and foster a world-class industrial ecosystem in the state. This development marks a pivotal moment for Assam, aligning with the state’s ambition to enhance its position in the global electronics sector.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other stakeholders for selecting Assam for this landmark project. “We are going to set up the semiconductor industry in Jagiroad. As per the group assessment, this industry will be completed within 18 months. Today, the Bhumi Pujan was performed, and within 18 months, this production unit will become operational. On behalf of the people of Assam, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others for this great initiative. They could have chosen any part of India, but they chose Assam. It is a huge landmark for the state of Assam,” Sarma stated.

Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran emphasized the strategic importance of the semiconductor industry, which underpins various sectors, including electronics, automobiles, and healthcare. “The semiconductor industry is a foundation industry for the future. Chips are integral to daily life, industrial processes, and consumer products. With rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, this technology will drive growth across sectors. India, under Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership, has taken a bold step, and the Tata Group is proud to be part of this initiative,” Chandrasekaran remarked.