Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Jharkhand, on June 23 to review the BJP’s performance in the LS polls and strategise for the assembly elections in the state later this year, according to party officials.

The Assam CM’s visit to the state comes a few days after he was appointed as the co-in-charge of the Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party in the run-up to the upcoming state assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who was inducted as the in-charge of the state BJP for the upcoming polls, is also in Ranchi to prepare strategies for the upcoming polls.

Speaking with reporters, the Madhya Pradesh CM informed that the BJP is all set to commence a campaign on Prime Minister Modi’s call, on June 23. He stated that BJP workers and the public will also join the campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', in an attempt to save the environment.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on the sidelines of the campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' wrote, "On the martyrdom day of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, a staunch nationalist who dedicated his entire life for the unity and integrity of the country, founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, our source of inspiration and guide, we pay our tributes to him."



Earlier, a meeting of the BJP’s Jharkhand Core Committee was held at the party headquarters in Delhi, on June 18 where the central leaders of the BJP directed that the members give their best in the assembly elections and clear the mistakes made during the Lok Sabha elections, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, the Assam chief minister had expressed confidence in the saffron party forming its government in Jharkhand after the state assembly elections are held. He said that the assembly elections which will take in November will witness BJP forming a government in Jharkhand, further adding that BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand serves as a source of motivation.

The Assembly polls in Jharkhand are expected to be held around November – December this year to elect 81 members of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.