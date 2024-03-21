Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the Assam Police for arresting two ISIS leaders in Dhubri, Assam on March 20. He reiterated the state's commitment to combating fundamentalism and terrorism, stating, 'We shall continue our fight against fundamentalism and eradicate terrorism from our nation under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thank You Assam Police.'

Two top-ranking ISIS leaders in India, who were reportedly hiding in a neighbouring country, were apprehended by an STF team in the Dhubri, Assam on March 20.

The team, led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, IGP(STF), Kalyan Kumar Pathak, APS, Addl SP, STF, was deployed in response to credible information about their planned cross-border entry to carry out sabotage activities.

The accused were detected in the Dharmasala area of Dhubri on the morning of March 20, after crossing the international border.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Haris Farooqi, the head of ISIS in India, and his associate Anurag Singh, are wanted by NIA.

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