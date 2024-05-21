Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his gratitude to the tea garden workers across the state, on the occasion of International Tea Day.

He highlighted the significance of the lush tea gardens of Assam and laid emphasis on the role played by these workers in delivering freshness to tea lovers around the world.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam CM stated, “Wherever you are in the world, when you sip your cup of tea in the morning, it's most likely from the lush tea gardens of Assam, delivering freshness to you. On International Tea Day, celebrating our tea garden workers and their hardwork, which we're committed to incentivise.”

International Tea Day, celebrated annually on May 21, serves as a platform to recognise the importance of tea production, its cultural significance, and the livelihoods it supports.

The chief minister's statement resonates with sentiments across the state, where tea cultivation is not merely an economic activity but a way of life. Assam's tea industry is renowned for its high-quality produce and relies on the dedication and skill of its workers, who ensure the production of top-grade tea leaves.