Darrang District Administration has been recognised as the 'Best Performing District on Implementation of Joint Action Plan on Prevention of Drugs and Substance Abuse among Children and Illicit Trafficking'. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Assam's fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations to the Darrang team for their outstanding performance. In a statement, CM Sarma praised the district's efforts and emphasised the importance of such initiatives in combating the drug menace.

The Joint Action Plan, a collaborative effort between various government departments and agencies, aims to address the growing concern of substance abuse among children and tackle illicit drug trafficking. Darrang's successful implementation of this plan could serve as a model for other districts in the state.