Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the Gauhati High Court for setting a benchmark of superior standards and lofty ideals during its Platinum Jubilee Celebration held at Latasil Field, Guwahati. He praised the High Court's role as a protector of the Constitution and its commitment to standing with the people.

The Chief Minister recalled the dark times of emergency when press censorship was imposed on periodicals and newspapers by the Gauhati High Court. Despite the challenging circumstances, the High Court remained steadfast in protecting the civil rights of the people.

Serving as a common High Court for all seven states of the Northeast region, the Gauhati HC has played a crucial role in traditional dispute resolution and research in the area. It has stressed the importance of de-crowding jails and engaging more lawyers in the campaign. The High Court has also dealt with the pendency of cases by withdrawing 27,000 cases with punishment terms up to three years, barring cases of heinous nature.

The government has decided to create more posts in lower courts, and the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud introduced e-filing of cases in 2020. The Gauhati High Court has always upheld the rights of the people, and its legacy will continue to inspire others to follow its notable benchmarks.

The Platinum Jubilee Celebration of the Gauhati High Court marked a momentous occasion for the state and the region, acknowledging the High Court's contribution to upholding justice and constitutional values.