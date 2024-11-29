Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appreciated Morigaon District Administration's 'Mayong Indrajaal Magic Festival'.

During a meeting on November 28 at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the festival's steering committee requested Chief Minister Himanta to make the festival an annual event on the Government of Assam's tourism department calendar.

Besides assuring the committee of the government's support, CM Sarma immediately referred the proposal to Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, and asked the committee to meet with the minister to take the event forward.

It is worth noting that the Mayong Indrajaal Magic Festival has significantly impacted the mysterious aura surrounding Mystic Mayong, attracting global attention to the magical allure of Mayong and its people.

Post-festival, tourist influx to Morigaon district has increased, not only for the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary but also to explore the facts about Magical Mayong, spot river dolphins, visit ancient caves and medieval statues, Kayaking and Canoeing at Charanbeel, and discover Patekibori Satra (Which many still consider to be the birth place of Srimanta Sankardev), the Chars by the mighty Brahmaputra and the picturesque beauty surrounding Morigaon district.