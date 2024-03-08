Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent initiatives aimed at boosting development in the Northeast. Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site X to laud recent decisions made by the Union Cabinet.

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the government's commitment to the region over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted two pivotal decisions that signify a significant stride towards bolstering the economic and social fabric of the Northeastern states.

Firstly, Sarma applauded the allocation of a substantial Rs 10,000 crore under the UNNATI scheme. This initiative is specifically designed to attract new-age industries to the region, poised to generate nearly 1 lakh direct employment opportunities. The infusion of such a substantial investment is anticipated to catalyze economic growth and pave the way for a more prosperous future for the people of the Northeast.

Secondly, the Chief Minister hailed an impressive 82% increase in financial assistance for Tea Development, amounting to Rs 528 crore. This enhanced support is aimed at reinforcing the interests and livelihoods of the tea community, which plays a pivotal role in the region's socio-economic landscape. The substantial boost in financial assistance is expected to empower tea growers and ensure the sustainability of the industry, which holds cultural and economic significance in Assam and other tea-producing states.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today, gave its nod to the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the region's journey towards economic resurgence. With a total outlay of Rs 10,037 crore over a ten-year period, the scheme is poised to unlock the region's immense potential and foster inclusive growth.

UNNATI – 2024 encompasses a comprehensive set of incentives tailored to incentivize investment in new industrial units and facilitate the expansion of existing ones. These incentives, ranging from capital investment incentives to central capital interest subvention, are designed to stimulate industrial growth in both advanced and backward districts of the Northeast.