In a significant environmental initiative, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the nationwide tree plantation campaign, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' in Assam on Thursday as part of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024. The launch event took place early in the morning at the Ministers' Colony in Dispur, where CM Sarma planted the first tree.

The ceremony saw the attendance of Minister for Environment and Forests Chandra Mohan Patowary, along with several high-ranking officials, highlighting the importance of the campaign. This ambitious drive aims to plant a staggering three crore trees across Assam by August 15.

Starting today, citizens can obtain saplings from designated local distribution centers, with the distribution period extending until August 12, 2024. The initiative seeks to mobilize the entire state in a concerted effort to enhance green cover and promote environmental sustainability.

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