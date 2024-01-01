Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today laid the foundation stone for the new four lane flyover in Guwahati. The flyover will be running from Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati in the city spanning a distance of 4.5 kilometers, making it the longest flyover in Assam.

The foundation stone was formally laid by the Assam CM during an event that was held at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati today.

Addressing the event, CM Sarma talked of the intricacies of the upcoming flyover and how people would be able to reach it to different places in the Guwahati with ease.

"This flyover will begin at Bamunimaidam. From there it will connect with the flyover at Chandmari. As a result, the flyover will be made bigger and we will create a rotary over it. The flyover which is currently small will become a rotary like the one we see at Guwahati Club. As a result, people who want to come to Dighalipukhuri from Bamunimaidam will use the rotary and come here. Now people of Zoo Road who want to go to Dighalipukhuri or Bamunimaidam will be able to make use of the rotary on the flyover and go either sides. Again people of Zoo Road who want to go to Silpukhuri or Navagraha, will be able to use to the current route of the Chandmari flyover for their desination. At Guwhati Club, another rotary will be constructed over the rotary present there. The rail flyover will now come straight to Nehru Stadium. So people will be able to use the rotary to reach Ulubari, and same way people in Ulubari will be able to reach Chandmari and Dighalipukhuri via the rotary route," said CM Sarma.

Here, the Assam CM further said that for people who come in from Latasil, a two lane flyover will be connected. CM Sarma also said that an extra would also be created till the Reserve Bank building so that people from the railway station can take the route to Bamunimaidam.

CM Sarma also said the upcoming flyover will go a long way in decongesting the traffic of Guwahati city.

"This flyover will help decongest the traffic of the whole of Guwahati city, especially from Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri, for the next 25 years," said the Assam CM.

This ambitious endeavor aims to connect Dighalipukhuri with the Noonmati FCI godown, promising to significantly enhance the connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the bustling capital of Assam.

The proposed flyover, which will span an impressive 4.5 kilometers, is not only a testament to the state's commitment to improving urban mobility but also stands as a symbol of progress, being the second longest flyover in India. With an estimated cost of Rs 853 crore, this four-lane architectural marvel is expected to streamline the flow of traffic between two critical points in the city, thereby boosting economic activity and improving the quality of life for its residents.

The decision to construct this new flyover was announced after a meeting of the Assam cabinet at Jorhat, reflecting the government's proactive approach to addressing the challenges posed by rapid urbanization. The project is part of a larger initiative that includes the construction of several other flyovers and bridges across Assam, aimed at transforming the transportation landscape of the region.

As the foundation stone is laid, the people of Guwahati can look forward to witnessing the rise of a structure that will not only alleviate the city's traffic woes but also serve as a gateway to enhanced opportunities and development.