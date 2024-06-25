Maternal and infant mortality rates in Assam are set to receive renewed attention as part of a broader push to enhance healthcare across the state. This initiative came to light during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with officials from the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam.

The chief minister conducted a comprehensive review of the state's health sector, focusing on critical areas such as infrastructure requirements and human resource management. Sarma emphasised the need for exhaustive data collection on various diseases, aiming to enable timely and effective interventions.

HCM Dr @himantabiswa chaired a meeting with officials on the working of @nhm_assam.



HCM took stock of various issues such as the MMR, IMR, infrastructure requirements, human resource mgmt among others.



HCM also instructed officials to ensure exhaustive data collection on… pic.twitter.com/XVH9SsMWcW — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) June 25, 2024

This data-driven approach is expected to bolster Assam's ability to address health challenges promptly. By prioritising comprehensive disease surveillance, the state government aims to develop more targeted and efficient health policies.