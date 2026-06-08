Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government to assign portfolios to ministers today

The Assam government is set to allocate portfolios to the newly inducted Council of Ministers on June 8, marking the next major step in the formation of the state’s refreshed administrative team.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced through a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the allocation of departments among the Hon’ble Ministers would take place today, enabling the government to begin coordinated efforts toward the state’s progress and prosperity.

The legislators named for induction into the Council of Ministers include Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Biswajit Daimary, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Keshab Mahanta, Krishnendu Paul, Nilima Devi, Pijush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu, and Susanta Borgohain.

The swearing-in ceremony recently completed the formal constitution of the new Council of Ministers under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Senior government officials, legislators, and other dignitaries are expected to be present during the portfolio allocation process.

This development comes after the BJP-led NDA’s decisive electoral victory in Assam, where the alliance secured 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly. The BJP won 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF secured 10 seats each.

Following the election mandate, Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term on May 12. Along with him, Atul Bora, Ajanta Neog, Rameswar Teli, and Charan Boro had taken oath as Cabinet ministers, with further expansion and reallocation of responsibilities now underway.