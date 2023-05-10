The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) trained guns on the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam on May 10 and alleged that the government destroyed the state ever since they came into power in 2016.

Addressing a press conference on May 10, AJP slammed the BJP government in Assam claiming that the state government failed to discharge their duties and has been surviving on loans.

“A series of books can be released listing the government’s failure. This government has completely destroyed the economic environment of the state. This government is running on debt. To run a government, one does not need to have a professional qualification. Hand over the reins of the government to any person and just give directions and he will do so as directed. Loans work only when it aids in economic development, increase production and show people the path of manufacturing and production”, alleged AJP.

The regional party of Assam even slammed the government of running into debt surpassing the previous government in the amount of loan taken from Centre.

“The Assam Government from 1948 to 2016 took Rs 41,964 crore as loan, while from 2016 to 2021 the double-engine government under the leadership of former CM Sarbananda Sonowal took Rs 48,801 crore. Meanwhile, the most able and qualified CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma led the government and took Rs 42,508 crore in his two-year rule. Assam Government should be given the Guinness World Record for the highest number of loans taken to run the government. No qualified person will take a loan to run a government. Yet the 'andhbhakts' call Himanta Biswa Sarma as the most qualified CM of Assam” added AJP.

Highlighting the rise in the number of corruption cases in the state since BJP came to power, AJP further claimed that Dispur has turned into a hot seat where the entire corruption activities are controlled.

“MLAs are running syndicate in various fields and is indirectly controlled by the Centre. Commission Raj still in progress”, claimed AJP.

During the press conference, AJP also raised the issue of the Assamese language losing its spot in its own state wherein they claimed that since BJP came into power, the Assamese language lost its virtue and existence in its own state.

“Several exams conducted by the government were printed in Hindi language. The government opened the routes for the non-Assamese community to take up government jobs in Assam. If you observe, the majority of the lands from Sadiya to Dhubri now belong to non-Assamese people. Assamese culture is in danger. The Assamese population is slowly turning into minorities in their own state and all this happened only under the BJP rule” added AJP.

AJP also tore into BJP calling it a destructive force for the indigenous people of Assam.

Also read : Assam government mulls to remove AFSPA from five districts: Himanta Biswa Sarma