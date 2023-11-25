Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarkia while attending the joining ceremony and kāryakartā sanmelan in Rangia LAC asserted that the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government aims to provide jobs to 1,35,000 youths.

Addressing a gathering, Hazarkia said, "In the last 2.5 years of Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government, the government has provided jobs to 87,000 youths...and in the next 2.5 years we are committed to provide jobs to another 48,000 youths and create a record to delivering promises beyond expectation."

Further, the minister reminded of Himanta Biswa Sarma's promise of providing jobs to one lakh youths if voted to money but now the state government aims to provide 1,35,000 jobs to the youths.



Also Read: Assam: 87,000 unemployed secured government jobs in the state over the past two years, says Pijush Hazarika

Slamming the previous government, Hazarika said that the Congress party's corrupt attitude helped only those candidates to get jobs who could pay money as a bribe, however, the BJP government stood against such practices and abolished corruption and made it a fair entry to any job seekers of the state.

One of the key promises reiterated by Hazarika was the phasing out of the Orunodoi scheme and its transformation into the Orunodoi Parivar, with financial increments in a phased manner. The Minister stated that this promise had been fulfilled, with the Arunodaya scheme now benefitting 27 lakh families and the amount set to increase from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,450 soon.