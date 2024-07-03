Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shed light on the underlying reasons for the protests faced by Minister Keshab Mahanta in Kaliabor on July 3 in a press conference held in Guwahati, Assam.

He attributed the unrest to unresolved issues from the 2017 flood relief efforts. "The reason for the protest is different from the ongoing issues. They didn't get flood relief funds in 2017, thus this protest is based on past issues. This is an anger that the flood-affected victims have bottled up from the 2017 flood," Sarma explained.

Elaborating further, Sarma stated, "In 2017, we gave flood relief money to the people of Assam. But certain people didn't get the funds. Therefore, the anger that they have from the 2017 flood situation is channeled to Minister Keshab Mahanta as the flood season has hit the people again."

Minister Keshab Mahanta, during his visit to Kaliabor to assess the damage and provide support, encountered a hostile reception from flood-affected residents. The demolition of riverbanks in the Hatimura area has worsened the flooding, leading to heightened frustration and anger among the locals. Disgruntled residents expressed their dissatisfaction vocally, reflecting a lack of trust in the government's response to the crisis.

Despite the unrest, Sarma said, "I am not offended by this. If those people really didn't get the benefits from 2017 flood relief funds, we will inquire into this and help them get it this year", assuring his commitment to addressing the grievances and ensuring fair distribution of aid.