Himanta Biswa Sarma lists issues Assam ‘may forgive’ and ‘will never forgive’
Himanta Biswa Sarma listed acts that Assam may forgive and those it never will. The post highlighted his stated positions on public conduct, women’s safety, encroachment and infiltration.
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Story highlights
- Genuine parking mistakes were placed among offences considered potentially forgivable
- Minor public nuisance also featured in the more lenient category
- Plausible traffic violations completed the list of pardonable public conduct
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared a post on X listing issues he said Assam may forgive and those it will never forgive.
In the post, Sarma listed genuine parking mistakes, minor public nuisance and plausible traffic violations among offences that Assam may forgive.
He placed crimes against women, encroachment of land and illegal infiltration, what he described as “love jihad”, child marriage and heinous crimes in the category of acts Assam will never forgive.
The post outlines the Chief Minister’s stated position on public conduct, women’s safety, land encroachment, infiltration and other social and legal issues.
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