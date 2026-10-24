Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared a post on X listing issues he said Assam may forgive and those it will never forgive.

In the post, Sarma listed genuine parking mistakes, minor public nuisance and plausible traffic violations among offences that Assam may forgive.

He placed crimes against women, encroachment of land and illegal infiltration, what he described as “love jihad”, child marriage and heinous crimes in the category of acts Assam will never forgive.

The post outlines the Chief Minister’s stated position on public conduct, women’s safety, land encroachment, infiltration and other social and legal issues.