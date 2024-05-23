Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (May 22) claimed that he "knows the system from inside". Responding to that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 23 laid out five unsolved case and said he is 'still waiting to understand and unravel secrets of the system".

Taking to 'X', Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Yesterday on May 22, 2024 I heard Rahul Gandhi speak about how he knows about the secrets of the “system”. Let me just jog his memory on some incidents".

Sarma listed five specific incidents:

1) Former Union Railway Minister Sh Lalit Mishra was killed in a mysterious bomb blast after he had differences with Indira Gandhi. Who was behind the blast?

2) Bihar’s Former Chief Minister Shri KB Sahay, who abolished Zamindari System, died in a mysterious car accident, after he fell off with Indira Gandhi. Why his death wasn’t investigated?

3) Who made the telephone call from Delhi to allow Warren Anderson to escape?

4) Where the money looted from Bofors and other such deals have been hidden?

5) One whose instructions did Dr Manmohan Singh give a clean chit to Pakistan in Sharm-El-Sheikh?

"This list is longer. I think the best way forward is to set up a Judicial Commission and investigate all the secrets Rahul was privy to, and that harmed national interests", Sarma further wrote.

It needs mention here that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday (May 22) addressing an election rally in Haryana's Panchkula said that the "present dispensation at the Centre is against lower castes in the country".