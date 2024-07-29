Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 29 directed all District Commissioners to serve only vegetarian meals at government functions, following a series of complaints about extravagant dining arrangements. This move comes alongside an order to reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy to ten.

This directive follows his criticism of Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka, who was reprimanded in June for serving an elaborate lunch during a state Cabinet meeting. Sarma had previously criticized the excess of food items and the deviation from the instructions for a simple vegetarian meal.

Sarma’s dissatisfaction was conveyed in a letter to Deka, stating, “In spite of repeated instructions to arrange a simple vegetarian meal during the Cabinet meeting held on June 27, 2024, you have not adhered to the guidelines.” The meal reportedly included a variety of vegetarian dishes along with multiple fish and meat preparations, which Sarma deemed excessive.