Training guns on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress MP from Kaliabor Gaurav Gogoi slammed the Chief Minister and said in front of the media in Nagaon on Sunday morning, "Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has often criticised Rahul Gandhi for proving his credibility in the BJP."

According to Gaurav Gogoi's claim, Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma may quit the BJP if the government is changed at the Centre. "That is why the BJP camp has always looked at Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma with suspicion," said MP Gaurav Gogoi.

According to Gaurav Gogoi, it is almost impossible for Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to do politics without taking the name of Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took at jibe at Congress on their ‘Bharat Jodo Campaign’ and remarked that the party should conduct this campaign in Pakistan, as India is already connected and united. Stressing that ‘India was divided in 1947’, CM Sarma further added that the ‘Bharat Jodo Campaign’ will reap no benefits for the Congress, and if they wish to start this campaign, then they should do it in Pakistan.

Criticising Rahul Gandhi and Congress for their ‘political drama’, CM Sarma further quoted that the Rahul Gandhi and his forefathers divided India way back in 1947. “India is well integrated and united. If the Rahul wish to unite India then he rather carry out his campaign in Pakistan,” quipped CM Sarma

MP Gaurav Gogoi participated in a community race organised by the NSUI in Nagaon town on Sunday morning. More than 200 Congress workers and many sportspersons participated in the community race organised by NSUI to create awareness against drugs.