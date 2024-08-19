Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in Guwahati and praised him for upholding the Constitution in difficult circumstances.

Sarma met Bose on Sunday and shared a clip of their meeting on X, where they exchanged scarves and books.

They discussed the situation in West Bengal following the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor and developments in Bangladesh.

The official X handle of the West Bengal governor also shared photos of the meeting. A group of doctors from Assam met the governor and demanded justice for the murdered doctor in Kolkata.

They submitted a memorandum seeking safety for medical professionals.

Bose assured them of steps to ensure protection and said their demands would be brought to the notice of the prime minister and other ministers.



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