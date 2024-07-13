Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, held a significant meeting with Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, at his office on X. The meeting focused on several key areas aimed at enhancing Assam's infrastructure and development strategies.

During the discussion, the leaders deliberated on enhancing digital infrastructure across Assam, with a focus on expanding the penetration of 4G/5G and high-speed internet services. They also explored avenues to develop a skilled workforce capable of supporting telecom infrastructure in the region.

Addressing the challenges posed by natural disasters, particularly floods, Sarma and Scindia emphasized the adoption of advanced technologies to ensure rapid restoration of communication networks in affected areas. They highlighted the need for improved coordination with the North Eastern Council (NEC) and expedited implementation of developmental schemes sanctioned by DoNER.