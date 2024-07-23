Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a significant meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in New Delhi today. The discussion focused on pivotal strategies to position Assam as the central hub of India's Act East Policy.

During the meeting, Sarma and Jaishankar explored ways to enhance Assam’s role in regional diplomacy and economic development. They discussed on the need for increased cooperation with neighboring countries to catalyze growth and leverage Assam’s strategic location for broader geopolitical and economic benefits.

This engagement is expected to further boost Assam’s development trajectory and strengthen its ties with various nations under India's ambitious Act East Policy.