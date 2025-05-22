Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her North Block office in the national capital on Thursday, May 22 to deliberate on Assam’s long-term economic strategy, including the State’s ambitious aim of achieving a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs10 lakh crore by the financial year 2027–28.

During the high-level meeting, Chief Minister Sarma outlined Assam’s recent economic achievements and detailed a series of revenue enhancement and internal resource mobilisation measures implemented by the State Government. These efforts, he noted, have positioned Assam as one of the fastest-growing states in the country.

Presenting a comprehensive and forward-looking economic roadmap, the Chief Minister underscored the State's focus on inclusive development, with particular emphasis on infrastructure development, industrial growth, and investment promotion across key sectors.

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman commended the proactive fiscal and policy measures adopted by the Assam Government, acknowledging their role in reinforcing the State’s economic foundation and boosting its contribution to the national economy. She reaffirmed the Centre’s continued cooperation and support in enabling Assam to achieve its development goals.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“It was a privilege to call upon Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji today in New Delhi. We had a good discussion on Assam’s growth trajectory, how it has emerged among the country’s fastest growing States and on our plans to build a Rs10 lakh cr GSDP by 2027-2028.”

Senior officials from the Union Ministry of Finance and the Government of Assam were also present during the discussions.