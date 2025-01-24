Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his ongoing visit to Japan, as part of Advantage Assam 2.0, has been highlighting the state's potential for investment and innovation.

CM Sarma, on January 24, met with Yoshiaki Asakura, Vice President of Yokogawa, a leading Japanese electrical engineering firm.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma shared details of the meeting and informed that the company is currently operating in Assam through its collaboration with Numaligarh Refinery and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

During the meeting, the chief minister encouraged Yokogawa to consider scaling up its operations in Assam, particularly in support of the state’s growing electronics and energy sectors.

Giving thrust to our endeavour to attract Japanese investment into Assam, I had a productive conversation with Mr. Hara Shohei , the Senior Vice President of @jica_direct_en



We are working on the modalities as to how the Government of Assam can partner with JICA and… pic.twitter.com/UE2WagVPic — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 24, 2025

Earlier during the day, CM Sarma held a productive meeting with Takao Hosoya, CEO of Mizuho Securities India, discussing extending credit linkages to Assam-based companies and facilitating investments from Japanese firms.

Mizuho Securities, a leading financial institution, is known for its expertise in providing innovative financial solutions and credit facilities.

The Assam chief minister also met Akiko Ikuina, Parliamentary Vice Minister, who greeted him in Assamese “আপোনাক আদৰণি জনাইছোঁ” (We warmly welcome you).

It was a privilege to meet H.E. Ms. Akiko Ikuina, Parliamentary Vice Minister, @MofaJapan_en



I was deeply touched when Her Excellency greeted me in Assamese “আপোনাক আদৰণি জনাইছোঁ”. She conveyed to me Government of Japan’s intention to offer India and particularly Assam’s young… pic.twitter.com/kkiHiGrXzL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 24, 2025

CM Sarma said that Ikuina conveyed the Japanese government's willingness to offer India, and particularly Assam's young and skilled workforce, opportunities in Japan.

In another development, the chief minister also interacted with Takeshi Okubo, Executive Vice President of Tokyo Electron (TEL) - a vital player in the semiconductor supply chain, specialising in designing equipments that create chips.

CM Sarma said, "I have invited them to partner with Assam. Our upcoming Electronic City at Jagiroad is envisioned to be an epicentre of end-to-end #semiconductor ecosystem."