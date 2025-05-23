Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on May 23, seeking his assistance in expediting vital development initiatives in the state.

During the meeting, Sarma urged the Union Minister to fast-track the ongoing groundwork for the Brownfield Ammonia Urea Complex in Namrup.

He also highlighted the need to strengthen medical education in Assam by augmenting existing facilities and establishing new nursing colleges.

Additionally, the Chief Minister requested Nadda’s support in ensuring that the people of Assam derive maximum benefit from the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Earlier during the day, CM Sarma apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah on matters pertaining to the state during a meeting.

Sarma briefed the home minister on a gamut of matters pertaining to his state and on the resounding victory of the NDA in the recently concluded panchayat elections, said an official release.

He also complimented the home minister on the considerable gains being made in eliminating 'Red Terror'.