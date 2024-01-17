Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today met his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio during a meeting in Dimapur.

Taking to social media platform X, the Assam CM shared a photo of the meeting and said that deliberations were made to deepen collaboration and continuing peace between both the states.

"Had an excellent meeting with the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Nagaland Shri Neiphiu Rio ji at Dimapur. We discussed ways to deepen our collaboration and expand our engagements towards continued peace and harmony between both our States," said CM Sarma.

Noteworthy is both the Chief Ministers of Assam and Nagaland have been meeting from time to time for discussing issues that concern both the states.

In December last year, both the CMs met in New Delhi and had a round of discussions concerning various issues.

The issue of interstate border dispute has been a major unresolved matter between the both the states. Apart from that the issue of oil exploration in the border areas of Assam and Nagaland have also been a matter of discussion between both sides.

CM Sarma, in his capacity as the NEDA convenor, has also been engaging in talks with the stakeholders of the Naga peace process from time to time.