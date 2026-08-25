Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Nitin Gadkari to review flood-damaged highways, major Assam road projects

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, August 24 met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to discuss the restoration of National Highways damaged by recent floods and measures to strengthen the state’s road infrastructure against recurring floods and flash floods.

During the meeting, Sarma stressed the need for immediate restoration of flood-affected highway stretches and sought long-term measures to minimise disruptions to road connectivity caused by recurring floods.

The Chief Minister said highway planning in Assam should incorporate evidence from flood-prone areas, particularly while determining the design and location of culverts and bridges. He said improved planning of such structures would strengthen drainage systems and reduce the impact of flooding on highway connectivity.

The recurring flash-flood problem at Jorabat also figured in the discussions. Sarma called for a comprehensive redesign of highway infrastructure in the area to address the problem through a sustainable engineering solution.

The two leaders also reviewed major road infrastructure projects in Assam, including the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and the Guwahati Ring Road. Sarma sought faster progress on these projects as well as the upgradation of key highway stretches across the state.

Following the meeting, Sarma said Gadkari had assured continued support for strengthening Assam’s road infrastructure and improving highway connectivity.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita was also present at the meeting.

Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr K K Dwivedi, and senior officials from the Assam government and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways attended the discussions.