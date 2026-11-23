Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 23 said he held a series of meetings with top Union ministers and senior BJP leaders during his recent visit to New Delhi, discussing the state's development priorities, infrastructure projects and organisational matters.

In a social media post, Sarma said one of the key engagements was his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he briefed on preparations for the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. He also invited the Prime Minister to attend the commemorative event on November 29, an invitation Modi has accepted, according to the chief minister.

Sarma also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed Assam's development priorities and issues concerning the state's future. He described Shah's continued support and guidance as important to the state's development.

During his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the chief minister discussed Assam's economic growth, financial priorities and development plans. Sarma said Sitharaman appreciated the state's improving economic indicators and assured continued support from the Centre.

Healthcare infrastructure was another key focus of the Delhi visit. In his meeting with Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Sarma discussed plans to establish a medical college in every district, expand healthcare facilities and increase MBBS and postgraduate medical seats. The implementation of Ayushman Bharat and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) was also reviewed.

Sarma also held discussions with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on ongoing railway projects in Assam, including the proposed suburban railway network, track doubling along key sections and the acceleration of infrastructure works.

The chief minister said railway electrification across Assam had reached 100 per cent, describing it as a significant milestone for the state's connectivity and infrastructure development.

He also met BJP national president Nitin Nabin and briefed him on the party's organisational activities and preparations in Assam. Discussions focused on strengthening the party organisation and increasing engagement with people at the grassroots level.

Sarma said he also interacted with people in Delhi who have links with Assam and discussed their experiences and interest in contributing to the state's development.

The chief minister concluded his visit by dedicating the new Assam House at Dwarka. He said the facility would provide accommodation and support to patients and their attendants travelling to Delhi for medical treatment, as well as students and other visitors from Assam.