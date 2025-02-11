Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his two-day visit to Singapore, met with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on February 11.

They held discussions focused on ongoing collaborative projects, with particular emphasis on Assam’s role as a key pillar in the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

CM Sarma also reminisced about the memorable visit of President Shanmugaratnam to Assam in 2022, reinforcing the strong ties between the two regions.

Taking to his official X handle, the Assam chief minister shared details from the meeting. He also shared, "...I also shared the fond memories we hold of His Excellency’s visit to Assam in 2022."

Expressing appreciation for Singapore’s partnership in the 'Advantage Assam 2' initiative, Chief Minister Himanta highlighted the potential for expanding collaboration in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, and advanced technology.

The meeting was also aimed at strengthening cooperation in the discussed fields to foster sustainable development.

"We deeply appreciate Singapore’s partnership in #AdvantageAssam2 and look forward to strengthening our collaboration in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, and advanced technology," CM Himanta said.

During the day, CM Sarma reviewed Surbana Jurong's existing projects in Assam with an official, Low Cher Ek and his team.

"We seek to leverage Singapore’s town planning expertise to build Assam’s future cities and industrial parks and enhance the #EaseofLiving of our people," the Assam CM stated.

Earlier today, he engaged in a productive discussion with leaders from the semiconductor industry, terming it "an important facet of India-Singapore cooperation" on his official X handle.

He tweeted, "I have invited them to partner with us at Assam’s upcoming #ElectronicCity in Jagiroad. Grateful to the leaders from ASMPT, AEM, Besi, Temasek, Silicon Box, Nitto Denko Corp, Heller Industries, and Meinhardt Group for their participation in today’s meeting. Excited to build on this momentum and drive forward."