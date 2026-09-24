Himanta Biswa Sarma meets South Korean envoy, discusses K-pop, semiconductors and tech parks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 24 met South Korean Ambassador to India Lee Seong-ho in Guwahati and discussed potential areas of cooperation between Assam and South Korea.

Sarma said the meeting brought back memories of his visit to Seoul in 2025, where he witnessed what he described as South Korea's combination of technological expertise, industrial development and cultural heritage.

According to Sarma, the discussions focused on possible partnerships in semiconductors, cosmetics and technology parks, besides cultural exchanges through the entertainment industry and K-pop.

"It was a privilege to meet H.E. Mr. Lee Seong-ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, who called on me today in Guwahati," Sarma said in a social media post.

The chief minister said the discussions also explored opportunities for strengthening cultural ties between Assam and South Korea, including through entertainment and K-pop.

The meeting comes amid Assam's efforts to attract investments in technology and emerging industries while expanding international cultural and economic linkages.