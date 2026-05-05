Himanta Biswa Sarma meets supporters at RSS headquarters after BJP’s massive Assam victory

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 5 greeted supporters, interacted with locals and clicked selfies outside the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Guwahati after attending a meeting at the premises.

As Sarma exited the RSS office, supporters and locals gathered outside welcomed him enthusiastically. The BJP leader waved at the crowd, exchanged greetings and posed for photographs before leaving the venue.

The meeting came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA scripted a resounding victory in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, securing a three-fourths majority in the 126-member Assembly.

The BJP alone won 82 seats its best-ever performance in Assam, while alliance partners Atul Bora-led Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) secured 10 seats each.

The Congress was reduced to 15 seats, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats and the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) managed one seat.

The election also marked the first Assembly polls fought under Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership as Chief Minister, with the BJP improving significantly from its 2021 tally of 60 seats.

One of the major upsets of the election came in Jorhat, where BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami defeated Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi by a margin of 23,182 votes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated BJP workers and thanked the people of Assam for the emphatic mandate, stating that the victory reflected public support for development and governance under the BJP-led NDA.