Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Union Minister Lalan Singh to accelerate fisheries, dairy growth in state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, July 2 met Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan 'Lalan' Singh at the latter's official residence in New Delhi to discuss strategies for strengthening Assam's fisheries and dairy sectors.

The meeting focused on unlocking the state's potential in fisheries through increased fish production, promotion of exports and strengthening the sector's value chain. The two leaders also discussed measures to improve processing infrastructure and expand market access to position Assam as a major fish-producing and fish-exporting state.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma described the interaction as productive and said the Union Minister's experience and understanding of the sector provided valuable insights.

According to the Chief Minister, the discussions explored ways to enhance fish production while simultaneously promoting exports by strengthening the value chain, improving processing facilities and creating better market linkages. He said the state government would work towards translating the ideas discussed into concrete initiatives aimed at establishing Assam as a leading hub for fish production and exports.

The meeting also reviewed measures to strengthen Assam's dairy sector. Key proposals included reinforcing dairy cooperatives, expanding veterinary healthcare facilities, establishing Pashu Aushadhi Kendras, setting up Tetra Pak (Ultra High Temperature) processing and milk powder plants, and improving cattle productivity through artificial insemination.

In a separate post on X, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan 'Lalan' Singh termed the meeting warm and productive. He said the discussions covered a comprehensive roadmap for harnessing Assam's fisheries potential by increasing production, promoting exports, strengthening the value chain and expanding processing infrastructure.

The Union Minister added that both sides also deliberated on strengthening dairy cooperatives, expanding veterinary services, establishing veterinary medicine centres, setting up Tetra Pak (UHT) and milk powder plants, and improving livestock quality through artificial insemination.