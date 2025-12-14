Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, extends invitation to visit Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, December 14 paid a courtesy visit to Vice President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan at his official residence in the national capital.

During the meeting held at the Vice President’s Enclave, the Chief Minister personally congratulated Radhakrishnan on assuming the august office of Vice President of India. CM Sarma also extended a formal invitation to the Vice President to visit Assam and witness firsthand the state’s transformation and developmental progress achieved in recent years.

The Vice President welcomed the gesture, and the two leaders held a warm and cordial interaction lasting about 30 minutes. During the meeting, they exchanged views on Assam’s growth trajectory, governance initiatives, and broader developmental priorities.

Later, sharing details of the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), CM Sarma wrote:

“Honoured to call upon Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri CP Radhakrishnan ji in New Delhi today. I personally congratulated him on assuming the august office of @VPIndia and invited him to visit Assam to witness the State's transformation in recent years.”