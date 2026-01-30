Himanta Biswa Sarma: Mishings in riverine belt will stop ‘Miyan Bangladeshi’ encroachment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 30 triggered fresh political controversy with a sharp remark on land encroachment while addressing the Mishing Youth Festival, linking the protection of riverine areas to the presence of indigenous communities.

Speaking at the event, Sarma said that if people from the Mishing community were settled across the riverine belt stretching from Golaghat to Dhubri, “no Miyan Bangladeshi will be able to encroach our land.”

The Chief Minister framed his remarks in the context of safeguarding land and identity of indigenous communities, a theme that has been central to his political messaging.

He suggested that stronger settlement of indigenous groups along vulnerable riverine tracts would act as a natural deterrent against encroachment, which the BJP government frequently attributes to illegal migration.

Sarma’s statement comes amid ongoing eviction drives in several districts of Assam and heightened debate over land rights, citizenship and demographic change. The riverine char areas, particularly in Lower Assam, have long been flashpoints in political discourse, with successive governments blaming encroachment and erosion for land disputes.

Opposition parties have repeatedly accused the Chief Minister of using inflammatory language to polarise voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, while minority groups have expressed concern over being repeatedly targeted in official rhetoric.

The BJP, however, has defended Sarma’s approach in the past, arguing that firm language is necessary to protect indigenous land and resources.

