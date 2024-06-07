Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jab at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi after he called for a probe into an alleged hidden conspiracy behind the stock market's dramatic fluctuations following the release of exit poll results. Gogoi had raised suspicions, stating, "Daal mein kuch kala hai!" implying foul play.

In a sarcastic retort, CM Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Sensex surges to an all-time high. Should we order an inquiry by a Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine why it has reached this level today?" His comment was a direct response to Gogoi's call for a high-level inquiry into the market's behavior.

Earlier, Gaurav Gogoi pointed out the anomaly of the stock market's surge upon the release of exit poll results and its subsequent decline after the actual election outcomes. Addressing a gathering in Assam's Kaliabor, Gogoi remarked, "Mrinal Saikia, Rajen Gohain, and Ashok Sharma are staunch supporters of the BJP and are devoted to the party. Why doesn't the Chief Minister have the patience to heed their advice?" He emphasized that these leaders did not join the BJP for personal gain or to obstruct CBI investigations.

Gogoi further commented on the political scenario, noting, "The defeat of AIUDF in Dhubri is a positive sign for Assam's political landscape." His remarks reflect his optimism about the future political direction of the state.

Gaurav Gogoi, representing the Jorhat parliamentary constituency, was warmly received at a reception held at Gauri Bhawan in Tinali, Kaliabor, on June 6, celebrating his recent election victory. The event highlighted the support and admiration Gogoi enjoys among his constituents.