Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader's demand for a party worker to lose weight to meet him mirrored the actions of a "dynast who rules North Korea."

Taking to microblogging iste X , Sarma responded sharply to remarks made by Zeeshan Siddiqui, former Mumbai Youth Congress President and drew a parallel to authoritarian regimes and criticized what he termed as "ridiculous demands" imposed on party workers to appear aesthetically pleasing.

Zeeshan Siddique delivered a scathing rebuke against the Congress party in a press conference following his removal from the Mumbai Youth Congress chief position. Expressing disillusionment, Siddique hinted at departing from the Congress fold, citing his admiration for Ajit Pawar's non-communal leadership within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

During the press conference, Siddique recounted a troubling incident during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he alleged being subjected to body-shaming by a close aide of Rahul Gandhi. He revealed being told, "First lose 10 kilograms of weight, then I will arrange a meeting with Rahul ji." Siddique condemned this treatment, questioning the appropriateness of such remarks given his position within the party hierarchy.

Siddiqui's comments, which criticized the internal workings of the Congress party and its leadership, sparked a heated debate on social media. Referring to Rahul Gandhi, Siddiqui alleged that the party's leadership was neglecting senior figures and making unreasonable demands of its members.

"Rahul Gandhi's team is destroying the party. They are so rude," Siddiqui stated, expressing his dissatisfaction with the party's direction and treatment of minority communities.