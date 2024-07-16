Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his "Khata-Khat" scheme, which claimed to deposit Rs 8500 into people's accounts of people, questioning where the machine has disappeared now.

Taking a jibe at the Congress leader, CM Himanta demanded that he reopen the scheme.

He further questioned why Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has not deposited Rs 1 lakh into accounts of women of Jharkhand under Rahul Gandhi's Khata-Khat scheme.

Furthermore, he launched an attack on both Rahul Gandhi and Soren, stating that the duo are friends because they both lie to the people.

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Alleging that neither promises of employment nor financial assistance have been fulfilled by the two ministers, CM Himanta struck a contrast and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing financial support and shelter to poor people. He also highlighted that PM Modi has provided Rs 2000 in aid to farmers and has launched various schemes for their benefit.

The Assam chief minister also informed that he fulfilled his promised of providing 1 lakh government jobs in Assam in 3 years "fata-fat" if not "khata-kat".